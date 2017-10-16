Golden parachute given to disgraced Clearwater Redevelopment Director for his resignation

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – After a night of really bad behavior earlier this month, the City of Clearwater’s Redevelopment Director Seth Taylor resigned his post last week with a really sweet deal paid for by taxpayers.

Taylor agreed to not sue the city for losing his $97,000 city job, in exchange for $32,273 in severance, $2,600 added to his 401K retirement fund and another $3,781 in accrued vacation and sick leave benefits.

All of that, despite an employment deal he agreed to just 15 months ago, which clearly stated Taylor was not entitled to any severance if he resigned his post or was fired for cause.

“Well, he’s not entitled to it,” said Clearwater City Manager Bill Horne. “But, that doesn’t mean it’s in our best interest for liability reasons that we don’t arrive at a different kind of settlement here.”

VIDEO: Intoxicated Clearwater official causes Oktoberfest brawl

Taylor’s troubles began on October 7, when witnesses told police Taylor commandeered a city golf cart, and while highly inebriated, started driving on downtown sidewalks, knocking over tables and plants.

At one point, a café manager tossed him out of a restaurant and when Taylor saw a café patron recording his bad behavior on a cellphone outside, he attacked him before making a getaway on the city golf cart.

When we reached Taylor on Monday at his Safety Harbor home, he didn’t want to talk about what happened October 7.

“I’m busy today. I’m spending today with my family and looking to regroup,” Taylor said.

He wasn’t taking any questions about the four months of severance pay he’s banking in return for his resignation.

“Have a nice day,” Taylor said.

