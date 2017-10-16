Family not giving up hope in search for dog that escaped at TIA

By Published:
Brady ran away from workers at Tampa International Airport. Family photos

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A family is not ready to give up hope in the search for a dog that escaped at Tampa International Airport.

Brady’s owners hired search dogs and their handlers to track their pet’s scent.

Airport officials told News Channel 8 that Brady chewed through the locking mechanism of her crate.

There’s been at least two possible sightings on MLK and Dale Mabry.

The hounds did not pick up her scent on Monday.

