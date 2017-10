ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are searching for the family of a young boy who was found in St. Petersburg late Sunday night.

Police found the boy in the area of 15th Avenue South and 43rd Street.

They say he is about 4 to 6 years old, weighs 44 pounds and is about 3’11”.

Officers also say the child is nonverbal.

If you know who the child is or have any information, call St. Petersburg police at (727) 893-7780.