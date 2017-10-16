Racing bicycle stolen from paratriathlon athlete attending Sarasota-Bradenton World Cup

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Sarasota police are looking for help to find a bicycle that was stolen from a visually impaired paratriathlon athlete.

Investigators said the bike was taken between 2 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 10.

He was staying at the Quality Inn on North Tamiami Trail when his white with red stripe tandem Cannondale racing bicycle, similar to the one pictured above) was stolen. The bicycle was not locked during that time.

The bicycle is valued at $8,000.

The victim is from Chile and was in town for the Sarasota-Bradenton World Cup paratriathlon that was held on Oct. 8 on Bradenton Beach. The victim is visually impaired and uses a guide while racing.

Anyone with any information on this case is asked to call Civilian Investigator Jeffrey Birdwell at 941-954-7070 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers of Sarasota by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at sarasotacrimestoppers.com.

MORE TOP STORIES: