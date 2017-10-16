Better Call Behnken: Company closing after cashing check for St. Pete church sound system, no refund offered

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Woodlawn Presbyterian Church in St. Petersburg paid more than $37,000 for a new sound system. It’s needed because some in the aging congregation have trouble hearing their pastor.

The check was cashed in April and the church members are still waiting. Now, the owner company that collected the money, Clearwater’s Greystone Digital Technologies, told them they are closing.

Pastor John Underwood says it was that same owner, Keith Gilliam, who insisted the church pay a bulk of the money up front, saying the equipment ordered was unique to the church.

“Because if we backed out, he would be the one left holding the bag,” Pastor Underwood said. “He wasn’t the one left holding the bag.”

Underwood recalls excuses.

“He spoke about having vocal surgery,” Underwood said. “He spoke about delays from the suppliers.”

Then, in September, the church received an email that the business was closing, with no answers about a refund or whether they would receive any equipment.

“He just said to call his lawyer,” Underwood said.

When the lawyer didn’t call back, Underwood decided he’d Better Call Behnken.

We tracked down Gilliam at his Tarpon Springs home, where he also told us, “Call my attorney.”

Attorney Robert Geller, a bankruptcy attorney, says he does represent Gilliam, but he does not represent Greystone Technologies.

He said he would relay our questions to Gilliam.

Pinellas County Consumer Protection is also investigating this incident.

