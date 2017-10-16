911 calls on nursing home dying: ‘Oh my God, this is crazy’

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – At first there was no hint of distress in the 911 calls, no sense of panic. But newly released emergency calls from a sweltering South Florida nursing home that lost its air conditioning to Hurricane Irma showed staffers becoming increasing agitated by an unfolding disaster that would ultimately claim 14 elderly lives.

The city of Hollywood on Monday released eight 911 calls made by employees of the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills on Sept. 13, when eight patients died. By the second call, an employee is heard muttering “Whatta night.” On the fourth call, another tells someone, “Oh my God, this is crazy.” The ninth call reported problems at the adjoining mental hospital owned by the same company.

Police are investigating. There have been no arrests and no charges filed.

