3,000 free homecoming dresses available at Belle of the Ball

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – High school girls can get a free homecoming dress this weekend in Clearwater.

The Belle of the Ball Project will provide dresses and accessories to in-need girls from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at its boutique at 1210 Holt Avenue.

There are more than 3,000 dresses to choose from in the store.

The organizer said that this is the last shopping date of the 2017 homecoming season and last opportunity for girls to get a dress for this season.

The charity will announce its 2018 Prom Season shopping dates in early 2018.

“We respect the honor system. No referral letter is necessary. No appointment needed. A $1 to $5 donation is requested but not required. Dresses are for high school dances only!!”

Donations of dresses and accessories can also be made at the site. Large-sized dresses are the biggest need (size 18-26).

For 39 other convenient year-round donation sites and more information about Belle of the Ball Project call 727-386-4502 or go to the website belleoftheballproject.com.

MORE TOP STORIES: