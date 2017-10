GRAPEVINE, Texas (WFLA/KXAS) – Texas residents are dressing up their pugs for Halloween to raise money for a good cause.

Pugs from all over Texas gathered in Grapevine to celebrate the 21st annual “Pug-A-Ween.”

Pug-A-Ween featured a parade and a costume contest.

This year, the celebration was held on “National Pug Day.”

All of the proceeds were donated to one of the largest pug rescue organizations in the United States.

