1 injured after SUV crashes into dialysis center in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — One person was sent to the hospital Monday after an SUV crashed into a dialysis center in St. Petersburg.

Police say it happened after the SUV collided with a car on 4th Street South near Dali Boulevard.

The impact from the crash forced the SUV through the front doors of the American Dialysis Center.

One person inside the building was injured and taken to the hospital. Police do not believe the injuries are life-threatening.

Officers say the driver of the car ran from the scene after the crash.

Two people in the SUV were not injured.

Emergency response has shut down the I-175 exit to 4th Street as well as the on-ramp. They have also closed 4th Street from 4th Avenue South to 6th Avenue South.

