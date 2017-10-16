Victim shoots at suspects in stolen car in Clearwater, 1 person dead

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Clearwater police are investigating a shooting with two different scenes related to the same incident on Monday.

Police said the original incident happened shortly after 8 p.m. at the Bank of America at the corner of Belcher and Belleair roads.

Preliminary details indicate a victim reported that a car was stolen and fired a gun at the suspects.

A short time later, the same car showed up at Mease Countryside Hospital, where one person was pronounced dead.

A second person is being questioned by police, along with the owner of the car.

