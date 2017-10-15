White nationalist group to distribute tickets to UF event

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) – A brewery that was offering to give free beer to University of Florida students in exchange for tickets to a white nationalist event on campus has learned that the stunt won’t work.

The Miami Herald reports that white nationalist Richard Spencer’s group plans to give out all the tickets to their event on UF’s campus, rather than the school disbursing them.

The brewery wanted to collect as many tickets as possible so seats would be empty for Spencer’s planned Oct. 19 event.

But UF spokeswoman Janine Sikes said Spencer’s group chose to distribute event tickets itself.

The university stated it will not be affiliated with the event in any way, but that it is legally obligated to allow the expression of many viewpoints by external groups.