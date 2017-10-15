Trump campaign subpoenaed over sexual assault allegations

(WFLA) – Summer Zervos, a former Apprentice contestant who accused Trump of unwanted groping, has subpoenaed his campaign for “all documents concerning any woman who asserted that Donald J. Trump touched her inappropriately,” BuzzFeed reported Sunday.

Zervos is one of many women who came forward a few weeks before the election to accuse Trump of harassment or assault. Zervos claims Trump groped her and tried to kiss her without her consent in 2007.

Her legal team, which includes Gloria Allred, issued the subpoena in March, but was only entered into the court file last month, according to BuzzFeed.

The document lists the names of nine other women who have accused the president of sexual misconduct and requests all documents relating to the infamous leaked Access Hollywood tape from 2005 in which Trump made vulgar statements about women.

Trump’s legal team tried to have the suit dismissed, citing the Clinton vs. Jones case, claiming that it “immunizes President Trump from being sued in this action while he is in office.”

“The subpoena was served, but we agreed with the campaign to adjourn their response date until after the motion to dismiss is decided, as long as they gave us assurances that the documents be preserved (which they did.),” Allred told NBC News via email.

Trump has repeatedly denied the allegations of misconduct and threatened to sue the women who accused him of assault and harassment.

Representatives for the White House, the Trump Organization and the president’s personal lawyer have not responded to NBC’s request for comment.