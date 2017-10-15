Teen, St. Pete officer and 2 Pinellas deputies injured in crash

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Two Pinellas County deputies, a St. Petersburg police officer and a teenager were injured in an early morning crash after the officer lost control of his car, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened around 12:48 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Street South and 26th Avenue South in St. Petersburg.

Investigators say members of the county-wide Violent Crimes Task Force were in the area searching for a car that fled from them.

Deputy Guy Habercom, a task force member, was driving a Toyota Camry with Deputy Justin Gould as his passenger. The two were headed south on MLK Jr. Street and had just passed through a green light at the intersection of 26th Avenue when the crash happened.

Another task force member, St. Petersburg Police Officer Scott Cameron, was in an unmarked Ford Crown Victoria headed east on 26th Avenue at the time. Deputies say his right front tire hit the curb when he turned right onto MLK Jr. Street and caused him to lose control.

According to investigators, Officer Cameron’s car then bounced off the curb and hit the Camry with Deputy Habercom and Deputy Gould. The impact pushed the Camry into the northbound lane of MLK Jr. Street where it hit another car driven by 18-year-old Dallas Speights.

Speights and Officer Cameron were taken to Bayfront Medical Center by ambulance. Deputy Habercom and Deputy Gould were taken to the hospital by other deputies.

None of the injuries are considered life-threatening.

Investigators say neither of the police cars involved was in emergency mode at the time of the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.