Sunday One-On-One: Sen. Rubio discusses issues being tackled by Congress

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Congress is tackling a wide range of issues, both here at home and around the world. But with President Donald Trump going his own way on some issues, lawmakers like Florida Senator Marco Rubio are navigating some very complicated political waters.

The Republican Senator sat down with News Channel 8 this week to talk about several of those issues, like healthcare.

President Trump signed an executive order this week that begins dismantling parts of Obamacare after Congress was unable to reach a deal. The President says it will increase competition and choice but critics argue it could lure younger, healthier consumers away from Obamacare and force people who are sicker to pay higher premiums.

“The guts of what needs to be done to reform and replace, to repeal and replace Obamacare, can’t be done through executive order so hopefully Congress will tackle this again in the future,” Rubio said.

Another issue that will have to be tackled in the future is tax reform, especially an expansion of the child tax credit Rubio has been working on for years.

“The child tax credit, if we don’t do it, there will be no tax relief for working families,” the senator said. “How much tax relief working families get under tax reform is entirely dependent on whether or not we put in place an increase to the child tax credit.”

Senator Rubio also talked about issues overseas, like tensions with North Korea.

“Ultimately, I believe we are going to reach a point that we’re going to have to make a decision,” he said. “Unless something fundamentally changes in North Korea, are we prepared to live in a world with a North Korea that has been nuclear-weapon capable, that they’re capable of delivering against the mainland of the United States? It is my view that that is an unacceptable risk.”

He says another unacceptable risk is the Iran nuclear deal.

“I have real doubts about whether this is a deal that can be saved because I think it’s an illusory deal,” Senator Rubio said. “It’s great for Europe and the companies and the companies doing business in Iran, but it isn’t good for American national security.”

Senator Rubio added he is “very skeptical” of any move to mend the nuclear pact.

You can see our full interview with Marco Rubio by watching the video above.