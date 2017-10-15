Republican candidate for Florida House District 58 discusses primary win

Paul_Mueller By Published:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Voters took to the polls on Tuesday for a handful of special elections, including State House District 58.

The district covers Temple Terrace, Mango, Seffner, Thonotosassa, Plant City and parts of Tampa.

Two Republicans battled it out in a whirlwind campaign after the current representative, Dan Raulerson, resigned his post because of ailing health.

Insiders considered Plant City native Yvonne Fry the winner of the primary but in the end, it was businessman Lawrence McClure who got the most votes.

McClure beat Fry 55 to 45 percent.

The businessman is a Hillsborough County native who has been active in agriculture. He’s been a board member of the Hillsborough County Farm Bureau for the past two years and is the current chair of the building committee.

He sat down with News Channel 8 this week to talk about his win, the contentious campaign and the issues he feels are most important to voters.

You can see the full interview by watching the video above.

