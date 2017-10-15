Pasco County, American Red Cross to open Irma recovery center in Hudson

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County is partnering with the American Red Cross to open a disaster recovery center to help those affected by Hurricane Irma.

The recovery center will be open daily from Tuesday, October 17 to Friday, October 20 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

It’s located at the Fasano Center on 11611 Denton Avenue in Hudson.

Caseworkers will be there to answer questions about recovery planning, resource referrals and limited financial assistance.

To register for Red Cross assistance, citizens should bring a photo ID and proof of residence.

*Please note financial assistance is available only to residents with a destroyed or heavily damaged home.