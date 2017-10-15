Man arrested after murder investigation in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – A 30-year-old man was arrested Sunday morning in Bradenton after police found a body inside a home.

Bradenton police officers were called to a home on 21st Street West just after 4 a.m. for a suspicious circumstance. When they got the scene, they found a 43-year-old man dead inside.

Manatee County homicide detectives launched an investigation and arrested 30-year-old Albert Knowles. He was charged with murder.

The victim’s name is not being released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (941) 932-9300.