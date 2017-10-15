Florida doctor charged with opioid trafficking

By Published:
Indian River County Sheriff's Office

VERO BEACH, Fla. (AP) – Police say a Florida doctor accused of stealing a patient’s cellphone is now facing drug trafficking charges.

The Palm Beach Post reports that 51-year-old back doctor Johnny Clyde Benjamin is facing a charge of trafficking the powerful opioid fentanyl, as well as robbery and grand theft.

The Indian River County Sheriff’s office says a man accused Benjamin of trying to steal his cellphone, and reported the incident.

When deputies arrived at the doctor’s home to question him about the cellphone, they ended up serving a warrant for trafficking an alleged 28 grams of fentanyl.

Benjamin was previously the chairman of orthopedic surgery at the Indian River Medical Clinic, and is currently the director of Medical Specialties Surgery Center.

He is being held in the county jail.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s