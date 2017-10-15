Family continues search for dog lost at Tampa International Airport, reward at $1,500

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A former Tampa Bay area family is still desperately searching for their dog who managed to escape from workers getting ready to load her on a plane at Tampa International Airport last week.

The Gideon family moved away from the area, but returned this weekend to look for their four-year-old dog Brady.

On Wednesday, Brady was supposed to be put on a plane to Bermuda to go live there with her family.

But something went wrong while Brady was in her crate inside a tram. When workers opened the tram door to put her on the plane, Brady took off running. Brady’s owners were told she got out of her crate somehow inside the tram.

Workers tried to catch Brady when she bolted out, but couldn’t.

A community-wide search is now underway with help from several local agencies including animal control, Tampa police and Lost and Found Pets of Hillsborough County.

Delta even paid to bring the family back to Tampa and put them up in a hotel.

They also offered to put $1,000 toward a reward for finding Brady. The total reward now stands at $1,500.

William Gideon, one of Brady’s owners, now has to go back to Bermuda for work. He and his daughter are flying out Sunday morning.

Gideon’s wife is staying behind to organize crews to search for their beloved dog and plans to stay in the area until Wednesday.