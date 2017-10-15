Family continues search for dog lost at Tampa International Airport, reward at $1,500

By Published:
Brady ran away from workers at Tampa International Airport. Family photos

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A former Tampa Bay area family is still desperately searching for their dog who managed to escape from workers getting ready to load her on a plane at Tampa International Airport last week.

The Gideon family moved away from the area, but returned this weekend to look for their four-year-old dog Brady.

On Wednesday, Brady was supposed to be put on a plane to Bermuda to go live there with her family.

But something went wrong while Brady was in her crate inside a tram. When workers opened the tram door to put her on the plane, Brady took off running. Brady’s owners were told she got out of her crate somehow inside the tram.

Workers tried to catch Brady when she bolted out, but couldn’t.

A community-wide search is now underway with help from several local agencies including animal control, Tampa police and Lost and Found Pets of Hillsborough County.

Delta even paid to bring the family back to Tampa and put them up in a hotel.

They also offered to put $1,000 toward a reward for finding Brady. The total reward now stands at $1,500.

William Gideon, one of Brady’s owners, now has to go back to Bermuda for work. He and his daughter are flying out Sunday morning.

Gideon’s wife is staying behind to organize crews to search for their beloved dog and plans to stay in the area until Wednesday.

RELATED: Family returns to Tampa from Bermuda to search for beloved dog lost at Tampa Intl. Airport

RELATED: Dog missing after escaping from tram on Tampa Intl. Airport runway

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s