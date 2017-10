TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A deadly crash has shut down part of I-75 near Big Bend Road in Hillsborough County.

The crash happened before 8:30 a.m. Sunday in the southbound lanes of I-75, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP later confirmed it was a fatal crash and said two vehicles were involved.

All southbound and northbound lanes are now closed due to emergency response. Drivers should expect delays or avoid the area.

This is a developing story.