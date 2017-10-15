Colin Kaepernick files grievance against NFL owners, alleging collusion

By Published:
FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2016, file photo, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick stands in the bench area during the second half of the team’s NFL football game against the New York Jets in Santa Clara, Calif. Kaepernick told CBS he’ll stand during the national anthem if given chance to play football in NFL again. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

(WFLA) – Free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick has filed a grievance against the NFL. The news was first reported by Bleacher Report’s Mike Freeman, and ABC obtained a copy of suit’s first page.

The claim, filed by Kaepernick and his lawyer, Mark Geragos, accuses team owners of collusion under the league’s collective-bargaining agreement.

“Collusion occurs when two or more teams, or the league and at least one team, join to deprive a player of a contractually earned right. Such a right is normally found in the collective bargaining agreement signed by a league and its players’ association. For example, the right of a free-agent player to negotiate a contract with a team cannot be impaired by a conspiracy of teams to deny that a player a chance to sign,” Sports Illustrated’s Michael McCann wrote in March.

Kapernick opted out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers at the end of last season. He’s reportedly reached out to all 32 teams in the league to note his availability, but hasn’t received any offers.

His decision to take a knee during the national anthem made headlines and drew both praise and heavy criticism from many across the country, including President Donald Trump.

“Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say ‘Get that son of a b*tch off the field right now. Out. He’s fired!’” Trump told supporters in September.

NFL commissioner has since denied the allegedly blackballing, telling ESPN “I believe that if a football team feels that Colin Kaepernick, or any other player, is going to improve that team, they’re going to do it.”

 

