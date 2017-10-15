1 dead after car fire in Sarasota County

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early-morning car fire that left one person dead.

Witnesses saw the car fire on I-75 South near Clark Road around 6 a.m.

Deputies say they found one person trapped in the car when they got to the scene. A second person was outside the car.

Authorities eventually determined the person inside the car was deceased.

The survivor was taken to the hospital.

Several county and state agencies responded to the scene to investigate.