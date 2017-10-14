Waiter with black belt stops robbery at restaurant he works at

SAN ANTONIO (WFLA/NBC News) — A Texas waiter put his third-degree black belt to use this week when a would-be robber showed up at the restaurant he works at.

Elijah Arnold was working at IHOP in San Antonio on Thursday when a group of three people walked in.

Arnold says something didn’t seem right.

“When I stepped into the galley, I just got that feeling where I needed to wait and listen,” he said.

Arnold jumped into action five to ten minutes later when he says he heard the cash register pop.

“That’s really the sound that haunts me because that’s the sound that put me into action. I ran up. I like, ran up. He like, swung the crowbar at me. I blocked with my left arm, I hit him with my right hand and I pulled him to the ground,” Arnold said.

The waiter then held the suspect down until police arrived at the scene. Arnold says the man was begging him to just give him the money and let him go, telling him “you should understand this.”

Arnold says he does understand hard times, and told our NBC affiliate in the area he was homeless and wasn’t working just two weeks ago.

“That was my money in the register,” he said. “It was my manager’s money in the register. And it was my IHOP’s money in the register. And I’m not going to let anybody take that.”