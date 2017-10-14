VIDEO: Orange County deputies hope engraved jewelry found with woman’s remains will help them identify body

WESH Published:

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH)—Deputies are trying to identify a woman whose decomposed body was found in East Orange County.

The body of the unknown woman was found by a group of men picking palmetto berries along Fort Christmas Road.

Investigators believe the woman was a mother after finding a ring with the word mom engraved on it.

Deputies hope the engraved jewelry will help unlock the mystery of the remains found last month.

“The mom ring is very distinctive. the ring itself should trigger somebody’s memory if they’ve ever seen that before,” said Peter Hernandez, of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The ring was found with the remains.

Deputies said they found several pieces of jewelry, including the mom ring including a gold ring with a pink stone, two silver color rings, and a dumbbell-type earring, with a white ball on one end.

The woman is believed to be between 30 to 55 years old with brown hair.

Investigators said they’re comparing what they found with missing person cases.

Investigators hope to get DNA evidence to help identify the woman, but they’re asking anyone who recognizes that jewelry to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

 

 

