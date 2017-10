TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. (WFLA) – Temple Terrace officials are asking for the public’s help in locating 30-year-old Shashikant Kamble.

Police said Kamble took a friend to the Orlando Airport around 8 p.m. Wednesday and has not been seen since.

His family is concerned about his well-being.

Kamble drives a black four-door 2013 Honda Accord.

If you know where he is, or have any information on his well-being, please contact the Temple Terrace Police Department at 813.989.7111.