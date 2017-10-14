Pet groomer accused of killing dog released from jail

Forsyth County Jail

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. (WFLA) – A Georgia pet groomer accused of kicking, dragging and choking a dog to death has been released from jail.

Michelle Louise Root, 41, the owner of Paw’sh Paw was jailed on animal cruelty charges after the October 7 incident.

According to the Cumming Police Department, several employees witnessed Root hurt Meko, a 3-year-old Portuguese water dog wheaten terrier mix.

Meko had allegedly ran to the back of the store with a grooming lead still around his neck. Witnesses said Root started yelling at Meko, kicked the dog, then “took the lead and choked Meko to the point of unconsciousness,” a police report said.

“(The witness) said Root then dragged Meko to the front of the store, banging Meko against the washer and other objects before throwing Meko on the table and attempting to finish Meko’s grooming,” police said. “(The witness) said Meko was unresponsive at this point.”

According to the incident report, a friend of the dog’s owner went to pick up Meko and was told he “must have had a seizure,” and needed to go to the emergency room.

Meko was taken to a local animal hospital and pronounced dead. A necropsy corroborated witnesses’ statements.

Root was released from the Forsyth County jail Wednesday on a $5,630 cash bond.

 

