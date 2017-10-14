Motorcyclist, passenger killed, man injured in SR-54 collision

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A motorcyclist and his passenger were killed and a man was injured in a collision early Saturday night in Pasco County.

The incident happened on SR-54 and Mitchell Ranch Road around 5:28 p.m.

The FHP said the motorcyclist was traveling eastbound, approaching the intersection of Mitchell Ranch Road when he lost control of his 2015 Harley-Davidson and ran into a Chevrolet Malibu that was stopped at a stop sign on Mitchell Ranch Road.

The 50-year-old driver of the motorcycle and his 53-year-old passenger, both from Brandon, died at the scene. Their names have not been released, pending notification of kin.

The 27-year-old driver of the Chevy Malibu, Dimitri Tagaropolous, sustained serious injuries.  He was taken to North Pinellas Hospital for treatment.  His current condition is unknown.

No further details are available at this time.

