Hustler Magazine founder Larry Flynt offers up to $10 million for dirt on Trump

By and Published:
Hustler magazine founder Larry Flynt arrives at the premiere of the documentary 'Larry Flynt: The Right to be Left Alone' at The Paley Center for Media Friday, Oct. 26, 2007 in New York. (AP Photo/Gary He)

WASHINGTON (AP/WFLA) — Pornography publisher Larry Flynt is offering “up to $10 million” to anyone who produces information that leads to President Donald Trump’s impeachment and removal from office.

He lays out the offer in a full-page ad in the Sunday edition of The Washington Post.

“Impeachment would be a messy, contentious affair, but the alternative – three more years of destabilizing dysfunction – is worse,” Flynt writes in the ad. “Both good Democrats and good Republicans who put country over party did it before with Watergate.”

During last year’s presidential campaign, Flynt dangled $1 million to anyone who could turn over video or audio capturing Trump behaving in an illegal or sexually demeaning manner. That followed the release of the 2005 “Access Hollywood” video in which Trump bragged of imposing himself on women.

In Sunday’s ad, Flynt asks for any “smoking gun” that is fit to publish and drives Trump from office. The White House didn’t comment.

