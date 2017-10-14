Home Fire Drill Day encourages families to be prepared for house fires

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Families all across the country are being encouraged to be prepared for a house fire by having a fire escape plan.

Saturday marks the second annual Home Fire Drill Day, organized by Nationwide’s Make Safe Happen program.

The program is asking families to make a home fire escape plan, then practice the drill on Saturday.

According to the website, a home fire happens every 86 seconds. But half of parents say their kids would not know what to do if the smoke alarm went off.

You can learn more about how to make an escape plan, and how to practice it with your family, by visiting the Home Fire Drill Day website.