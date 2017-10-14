Long lines form outside food assistance site in Lakeland after Hurricane Irma

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Thousands of Polk County families will have the chance to sign up for assistance after Hurricane Irma, starting on Saturday.

The Department of Children and Families is teaming up with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to implement the Food for Florida Disaster Food Assistance Program in Polk County to help individuals and families who were impacted by Hurricane Irma.

The program will run from Saturday, October 14 through Wednesday, October 18 at the RP Funding Building at 701 West Lime Street in Lakeland. The site is open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

In other counties, people waited in line for hours trying to sign up.

Individuals must apply in person and bring government-issued identification. You can find a full list of what you should bring to apply by visiting this website.

These are the eligibility requirements:

Must not currently be receiving benefits through the regular Food Stamp Program

Must have been living in the disaster area at the time of the disaster

May be eligible if temporarily living outside of the disaster area but within the disaster site at the time of the disaster

Must have experienced at least one of the following adverse effects: Damage to or destruction of the household’s home or self-employment business Disaster-related expenses not expected to be reimbursed during the disaster period (e.g. food loss, home or business repairs, temporary shelter expenses, evacuation expenses, home/business protection, disaster-related personal injury including funeral expenses) Lost or inaccessible income, including reduction or termination of income, or a delay in receipt of income for more than 15 days



Individuals are encouraged to pre-register for assistance the day before visiting. Pre-registration is available on the Food for Florida website.

Organizers say if applying, be prepared for long lines. For more information, visit Food for Florida’s website.