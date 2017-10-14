FHP searching for driver in fatal hit-and-run in Citrus County

LECANTO, Fla. (WFLA) — A young woman is dead after a hit-and-run in Citrus County late Friday night, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

It happened on West Southern Street near South Fairlane Terrace around 10:20 p.m.

Troopers say 24-year-old Dina Towers of Homosassa was walking east along the outer roadway in the westbound lane when an unknown vehicle headed west hit her. The FHP report says the driver then took off.

Towers was flown to Ocala Regional Hospital where she later died.

Investigators say they’re looking for a low-profile recreation type vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call FHP by calling *347 or (813) 631-4020.