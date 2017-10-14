Family returns to Tampa from Bermuda to find beloved dog lost at Tampa Intl. Airport

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A former Tampa Bay area family who moved to Bermuda has returned to Tampa, with the hope they can find their beloved dog who escaped from workers when they were getting ready to load her on a plane at Tampa International Airport on Wednesday night.

Four-year-old hound-mix Brady was supposed to have been put on a plane to Bermuda, so she could live there with her family. But something went horribly wrong on the tarmac.

Brady was in her crate, which had been put inside a tram. The tram was driven to the plane. The tram door was opened so Brady could be put on the plane. But, when workers opened the tram door, she took off running.

Brady’s owners were told that Brady got out of her crate and was loose inside the tram when the door was opened.

“I don’t know how a dog chews through stainless steel. That is what is being said to me. When they opened the tram, the dog was already loose and she shot off like a bullet and took off running,” Brady’s owner Bill Gideon, told WFLA.com via phone from Bermuda.

Workers tried to catch Brady, but they couldn’t.

“She’s 60 pounds of pure muscle,” said Gideon.

On Friday night, the family flew to Tampa from Bermuda so they could search for Brady themselves.

Brady was spotted at a tavern near the airport, but became spooked and ran away.

TIA workers have also been searching for Brady.

“We want to find the animal safe, but this is also a safety issue for our planes and our passengers as well,” said Nipps.

If you have seen Brady, contact Hillsborough County Pet Resources at (813) 744-5660.