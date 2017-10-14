Deputies: Pinellas woman threw hot coffee on teen girl

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Pinellas woman is accused of throwing hot coffee on a teenage girl, according to an affidavit.

Tara Douglas, 40, was jailed on a child abuse charge after deputies were called to her home on Thursday.

Investigators said Douglas and the teenager had been arguing over makeup and Douglas intentionally threw hot coffee on the child.

Detectives said coffee was all over the victim’s skin, clothes and hair and on the living room floor.

The teenager told detectives Douglas she can only eat at her place of employment because Douglas will not let her eat at home.

Douglas said the teen is not allowed at her house due to past unruly and violent behavior, but detectives said she gave conflicting statements regarding the details of their situation. She also said the child hit her, but there was no visible evidence such as redness or swelling to support that accusation.

Douglas was placed under arrest and taken to the Pinellas County Jail. She was released on a surety bond.