Bicyclist left with life-threatening injuries after hit-and-run crash in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Pete police are investigating a hit-in-run collision that resulted in serious injuries.

The incident happened in the 4200 block of 1st Ave N. around 8:43 p.m. Saturday night.

Police said a bicyclist sustained life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a large, dark SUV. His current condition is unknown.

Motorists should avoid 1st Ave North between 41st and 43rd St. as it will remain closed for the investigation.

No further details are available at this time.