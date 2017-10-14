Battery suspect sought after incident in Sarasota

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A man is on the run after an incident that occurred in Sarasota Saturday morning.

Detectives are looking for Henry Cokley who is wanted on multiple charges including domestic battery, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and burglary.

The public should be on the lookout for an orange 2007 Range Hummer or a 1999 white Ford F-250 that Cokley may be driving. The SUV bears the Florida tag Y45WDN and the F-250 bears the Florida tag 936NMH.

If you see Cokley, dial 911 immediately. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office’s front desk at 941.861.5800.