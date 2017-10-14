A ‘Helping Rock’ lends a helping hand to Pasco County’s homeless

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – This upcoming week a local organization, dedicated to helping the homeless is hosting an event in Zephyrhills.

“A Helping Rock,” was created to help those in need find food, clothing and shelter. Their latest event, which they’re calling “Stepping Stone,” will highlight all of the organizations’ efforts and bring all of their community providers together in one spot to make it easier to reach those in need and give them some one-on-one support.

The event will take place on Tuesday, October 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 7124 Forbes Road in Zephyrhills

For more information, visit http://www.ahelpingrock.org.