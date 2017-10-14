A ‘Helping Rock’ lends a helping hand to Pasco County’s homeless

News Channel 8 Weekend Anchor Rod Carter By Published:

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – This upcoming week a local organization, dedicated to helping the homeless is hosting an event in Zephyrhills.

“A Helping Rock,” was created to help those in need find food, clothing and shelter. Their latest event, which they’re calling “Stepping Stone,” will highlight all of the organizations’ efforts and bring all of their community providers together in one spot to make it easier to reach those in need and give them some one-on-one support.

The event will take place on Tuesday, October 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 7124 Forbes Road in Zephyrhills

For more information, visit http://www.ahelpingrock.org.

Follow Rod Carter on Facebook

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s