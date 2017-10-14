8-year-old girl dies in fall on Carnival cruise ship docked in Miami

By Published:
Undated file photo of Carnival Cruise ship. (Carnival Corporation via AP, File)

MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) – An 8-year-old girl has died after falling from a cruise ship at PortMiami Saturday, NBC Miami reports.

The child was disembarking the Carnival Glory around 8:15 a.m. and fell from a balcony in the ship’s interior atrium to the lower deck.

Carnival Cruise Line released the following statement regarding the incident:

“The ship’s medical team responded immediately and the child was transported to the ship’s medical center. She was subsequently transferred via ambulance to a local hospital. The ship’s command immediately contacted Miami-Dade Police Department which is on site. Our most heartfelt care and concern is with the family at this very difficult time.”

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s