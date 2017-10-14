1 dead, 2 injured after crash in Lake Wales

LAKE WALES, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was killed in an overnight crash in Lake Wales, police say.

Officers were called to the crash on North Lakeshore Boulevard near the city boat ramp around 1:40 a.m. Saturday.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found a four-door sedan crashed into a large tree. Three people were inside.

Police say the driver, 27-year-old Daniel Reyes, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman and child who were in the car were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say it appears speed and driving actions were factors in the crash.