VIDEO: ‘Flower man’ with fanny packs steals show at couple’s wedding

By Published:

DAYTON, Ohio, (WFLA/NBC) – It may soon become a new tradition at weddings – having a flower man instead of a flower girl.

Jake Clark bucked the trend in a friend’s recent wedding in Dayton, Ohio.

Clark strutted down the aisle throwing fall foliage out of three fanny packs he’d borrowed from his girlfriend’s grandmother.

Clark said he’s asked other couples if he could serve as their flower man before, but none of them took him seriously.

He said his main goal was to “provide some relief to a very serious and heartwarming moment.”

Clark is enjoying his newfound fame so much that he says he’s available for future gigs.

MORE TOP STORIES:

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s