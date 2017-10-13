VIDEO: ‘Flower man’ with fanny packs steals show at couple’s wedding

DAYTON, Ohio, (WFLA/NBC) – It may soon become a new tradition at weddings – having a flower man instead of a flower girl.

Jake Clark bucked the trend in a friend’s recent wedding in Dayton, Ohio.

Clark strutted down the aisle throwing fall foliage out of three fanny packs he’d borrowed from his girlfriend’s grandmother.

Clark said he’s asked other couples if he could serve as their flower man before, but none of them took him seriously.

He said his main goal was to “provide some relief to a very serious and heartwarming moment.”

Clark is enjoying his newfound fame so much that he says he’s available for future gigs.

MORE TOP STORIES: