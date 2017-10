TAMPA (WFLA) – Tampa police are investigating a suspicious death.

A body was discovered by a passerby at about 9:30 a.m. near the 1000 block of East New Orleans Avenue.

At this time, detectives are only describing the deceased as an adult. More details as to the identity will be available when next of kin are notified.

The cause of death and other details are still being investigated.

