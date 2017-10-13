VIDEO: Suspect reportedly beaten by Pinellas Co. deputies

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – News Channel 8 obtained dramatic new video of Pinellas deputies fighting a suspect on May 25.

We have limited details about the circumstances that led to the struggle, but we do know the arrest was made after officers responded to a house party in Pinellas Park. One of the guests had called 911 for an unknown reason.

In the video, Reed is pinned down with both arms seemingly extended and in view. The deputies can be seen hitting him repeatedly. One appears to be pulling his dreadlocks while the other strikes him in the head or neck.

Once Reed was eventually handcuffed, he was taken into custody and charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer with violence and obstructing or resisting an officer without violence.

News Channel 8 reached out to the sheriff’s office, which confirmed the incident took place in their jurisdiction.

No further details are available at this time.

