Shelter dog becomes K-9 cop for day to promote pet adoption

OMAHA, NE (WFLA/CNN) – Canines working with police officers have become pretty common, but not every department is choosing to work with shelter dogs.
That’s how police in La Vista, Nebraska are doing it.
Mickey, a six-year-old bull terrier mix got to be on duty for a day.
The new K-9 for a day program is a partnership with the La Vista police department and the Nebraska Humane Society to bring awareness to dog adoptions.
“It seemed like a win-win for both of us, where we could definitely continue our programs with involving our community, but also help the Humane Society find a great home for a great dog,” said Cpt. Bryan Waugh.
Mickey even received his own badge!
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Locally-transmitted case of Zika identified in Manatee County
- Hudson shooting suspect confirmed dead
- Missing sex predator found dead in Hernando County
- Dog missing after escaping from tram on Tampa Intl. Airport runway
- Naked intruder, 63, found eating can of pineapple in Florida home
- Body camera video shows overdosed Florida moms with babies in back of SUV
- Traffic stop turns into shopping trip for local 6th grader, full tank of gas for mom
- What do you see? Internet divided over color of these sneakers