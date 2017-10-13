“Same Kind of Different As Me”

Daytime Web Staff Published:

SAME KIND OF DIFFERENT AS ME is based on the inspiring true story of international art dealer Ron Hall (Greg Kinnear), who befriends a homeless man (Djimon Hounsou) in hopes of saving his struggling marriage to Debbie (Renée Zellweger), a woman whose dreams will lead all three of them on the most remarkable journey of their lives. Jon Voight plays Hall’s father, with whom he reconciles thanks to the revelations of his new life. Based on the New York Times bestseller.

Same Kind of Different as Me is in theatres October 20th

To learn more about the film visit, samekindofdifferentasmemovie.com

