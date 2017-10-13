Restaurant Ratings Most Violations: October 2 to October 7

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — State inspectors temporarily closed four Tampa Bay eateries from Oct. 2, 2017 to Oct. 7, 2017. We’ve listed the restaurants that were closed below, along with details about what inspectors say they found.

Fat Jacks at 2940 S. Florida Ave. in Lakeland

October 2, 2017: Restaurant was closed with 14 violations

There was an accumulation of approximately 40-50 dead flies on a fly strip in the dish area.

Dead roaches were found on the premises. The following was observed: 4 dead roaches on the side of the reach in cooler, 2 dead roaches on the food counter at the cooks-line, 2 under the server station and 3 between the 2 compartment sink and the stove top.

The interior of the oven has a heavy accumulation of black substance, grease and food debris.

Roach activity was present as evidenced by live roaches found. The following was observed: 7 roaches were behind the stove and 1was on the wall in the kitchen.

The ice chute on the soft drink dispenser was soiled with a build-up of mold-like substance and slime.

October 3, 2017: Restaurant reopened with no violations

Los Mexicanos at 2325 Ulmerton Rd. Ste. 3 in Clearwater

October 3, 2017: Restaurant was closed with 51 violations

Limes were stored in ice used for drinks. A Stop Sale was issued.

Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This included: Cut lettuce 44°F, salsa 69°F and cheese 81°F.

A small flying insect was found in the dish area.

Raw chicken and beef was stored over ready-to-eat cut peppers.

Raw animal foods were not properly separated from one another based upon minimum required cooking temperature in the walk-in cooler. This included raw chicken over raw beef.

Ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous food was not consumed or sold within 7 days after opening or preparation. A Stop Sale was issued. This included: salsa verde, enchilada sauce, habanero sauce and carnitas that were approximately 2 weeks old.

Roach activity was present as evidenced by live roaches found. Approximately 10 were found behind the sign over the three compartment sink, 3 behind a chemical test strip container over three compartment sink, 1 behind the sign over the dish machine, 5 in were in an empty soap dispenser by hand-wash sink and 2 were found in a unused cold hold drawer.

Roach excrement and droppings were found on the wall in dish area and in the soap dispenser.

An accumulation of black/green mold-like substance was found in the interior of the ice machine.

Raw fruits and vegetables were not washed prior to preparation.

The ventilation was inadequate as evidenced by smoke in the kitchen area.

October 4, 2017: Restaurant reopened with 32 violations

Little Caesars at 352 Havendale Blvd. Ste. A in Auburndale

October 3, 2017: Restaurant was closed with 4 violations

There was a buildup of soil and debris on the floor under the shelving.

A hole in the ceiling was observed around the pipes above the pizza oven.

Rodent activity was present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. The following was observed: Approximately 20-25 soft rodent droppings were found on top of the pizza oven in use, 6 soft droppings were behind the freezer near rear exit door, 10 dry droppings were behind the freezer and 1 dry rodent dropping was found under the oven.

There was encrusted material on the can opener blade.

October 4, 2017: Restaurant reopened with no violations.

Boulevard Burgers & Tap House at 5905 Gulf Blvd. in St. Pete Beach

October 5, 2017: Restaurant was closed with 13 violations

Rodent activity was present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. The following was observed: approximately 50 soft droppings were in the dining room behind the large booths, as well as 1 hard dropping, approximately 20 dry dropping were found next to a trap under the soda boxes in the side station, 7 dry dropping were on the window sill behind a booth in the dining room and 15 dry droppings were in the storeroom in the kitchen.

A Stop Sale was issued due to the adulteration of food product. One lemon had molded in a case.

Commercially processed ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous food was opened and held for more than 24 hours and not properly date marked after opening. This included sliced meats in the cooler.

The slicer blade guard was soiled with old food debris.

The lights in the back kitchen area were missing the proper shield covers.

October 6, 2017: Restaurant reopened with 5 violations

The following Tampa Bay restaurants received the most violations during inspections conducted from October 2, to October 7, 2017.

Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This included: ham 56°F, heavy cream 49°F, cheese 56°F, cut lettuce 56°F, cooked chicken 56°F, shell eggs 56°F and cream cheese 56°F.

Raw animal foods were not properly separated from one another based upon minimum required cooking temperature in the reach-in cooler. This included raw chicken over raw beef and pork.

Bulk oils were stored on floor.

Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This included cut cabbage 64°F and bean sprouts 60°F.

Raw chicken was stored over ready-to-eat sauce in the walk-in cooler.

A bag of carrots was stored on floor in walk-in cooler.

An employee touched soiled clothes and then engaged in food preparation, handled clean equipment or utensils, without washing their hands.

Ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous food was marked with a date that exceeds 7 days after opening. This includes: roasted peppers, tomato jam, homemade ranch and risotto.

Shell eggs that were in use or stored had cracks or broken shells. A Stop Sale was issued.

An employee washed their hands with cold water because there was no hot water in the establishment.

Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This included: turkey 48°F, beef 49°F, ham 48°F, meatballs 54°F, Pastrami 55°F and cut tomatoes 47°F.

Soiled cloths, linen, aprons, coats, or other uniform apparel was not kept in a suitable container prior to laundering but left hanging on slicer.

Raw beef was not properly separated from ready-to-eat cooked chicken.

The wall next to the woks and the triple sink in the kitchen were soiled with accumulated grease, food debris and dust.

Grease has accumulated on kitchen floor under the cooking equipment.

Fish, Molluscan shellfish and crab were recreationally caught and offered for sale or service. This included 5 lbs. of clams with no proof of approved source.

Raw chicken was not properly separated from raw beef based upon minimum required cooking temperature in the reach-in freezer.

The plumbing system at the hand wash sink was in disrepair.

An accumulation of black/green mold-like substance was found inside the ice bin.

The wall at the shake area was soiled with accumulated grease, food debris, and dust.

An in-use ice scoop was stored on a soiled surface between uses.

Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This included: tomato sauce 86°F and cream of chicken soup 78°F.

Raw burger and raw veal patties were stored over ready-to-eat cooked chicken in the reach-in freezer.

Raw meat was not covered in reach in freezer.