Orlando PD offering $1,000 reward for info about mother who abandoned newborn

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — Orlando police are searching for a woman who they say abandoned a newborn baby in front of an Orlando apartment complex.

Police said the baby was found in front of Willow Key Apartments on Arnold Palmer Drive shortly after 4 p.m. last Friday.

The baby is healthy, police said.

Police said the baby girl was found fully clothed and next to a note asking that the child be taken to a fire station.

Florida’s Safe Haven Law allows for parents to abandon their unharmed newborns under one week old at any Safe Haven facility, including fire stations, without fear of prosecution.

Police said they are trying to locate the baby’s mother and have concerns for her safety.

There is a $1,000 reward being offered in the case and anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-