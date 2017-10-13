Oktoberfest Tampa is this weekend at Curtis Hixon Park

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — This weekend, the 8th annual Oktoberfest Tampa is expected to draw more than 10,000 people from across Tampa Bay to Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park to enjoy beer, brats and Gemutlichkeit.

Last year, Oktoberfest Tampa tapped into more than 200 kegs and this year they are calling on people from all over the bay to help them break that record.

This year, they are flying in DJ Jay Kay from Germany to get the party started.  And that’s just the beginning of all the live entertainment.

“We are excited to provide a variety of German themed music all weekend long including traditional Schuplattler performances. We encourage everyone to participate in the free outrageous Bavarian Games,” said Oktoberfest Tampa Co Founder Nicol Winkler.

