New Orleans police officer shot, killed while on patrol

NEW ORLEANS (WFLA) – A New Orleans Police Department officer was shot and killed early Friday morning.
NBC affiliate WDSU is reporting that a suspect shot at police officers who were on routine patrol. One officer was shot.
NOLA.com reported that the suspect was shot by officers when they returned fire. The suspect took off and hid in a nearby apartment.
A SWAT team responded and the suspect eventually surrendered.
It happened around 12:30 this morning in the 6800 block of Cindy Place in New Orleans East.
The deceased officer’s identity has not been released.
NOPD tweeted about the tragedy on Friday morning, “We have lost one of our brothers. NOPD grieves this morning.”
