New Orleans police officer shot, killed while on patrol

By Published: Updated:
NBC News image

NEW ORLEANS (WFLA) – A New Orleans Police Department officer was shot and killed early Friday morning.

NBC affiliate WDSU is reporting that a suspect shot at police officers who were on routine patrol. One officer was shot.

NOLA.com reported that the suspect was shot by officers when they returned fire. The suspect took off and hid in a nearby apartment.

A SWAT team responded and the suspect eventually surrendered.

It happened around 12:30 this morning in the 6800 block of Cindy Place in New Orleans East.

The deceased officer’s identity has not been released.

NOPD tweeted about the tragedy on Friday morning, “We have lost one of our brothers. NOPD grieves this morning.”

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s