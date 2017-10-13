Neighbors hear explosions, 4 police agencies find explosive devices in home

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) – Several handheld explosive devices were found Friday at a home in North Port in Sarasota County.

Residents in the area reported hearing explosions.

North Port police along with ATF’s Tampa Field Division, Sarasota County Sheriff’s Bomb Squad and the Bureau of Fire & Arson Investigations  worked together to conduct a search warrant near Eagle Pass Street.

Residents of the home were taken into custody for questioning. The investigation is active and ongoing.

“I appreciate officers keeping up with crime in our city and informing us. So many incidents happening too close for comfort,” one resident posted on social media.

