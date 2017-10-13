Murder investigation underway in Tampa after city workers find body

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Janice Thorton believes she heard gunshots outside of her Tampa home on Wednesday night.

“I got up from the corner of my desk and looked out the window. Nothing was going on here. It sounded like it came from this side street here,” said Thornton.

Her neighbor, Romano Whitley heard the same sound.

“I heard like five shots, pow, pow, pow, pow, pow,” Romano said.

Several people called 911, but it wasn’t until Friday morning that a city work crew finally found a body in an empty lot.

“The city came out this morning to cut the lawn across the street and when I came outside to speak to them, I found out there was a woman’s body over in the field,” said Whitley.

Tampa police have now identified the victim as Monica Hoffa, 32, of Tampa.

Police are not sure of a motive for the killing, or if the sounds neighbors heard on Wednesday night are connected to the crime.

“I can’t say how long the body has been there. We’re aware of what some of the neighbors are saying they may have heard Wednesday night,” said Steve Hegarty with the Tampa Police Department.

