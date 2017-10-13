Murder investigation underway in Tampa after city workers find body

News Channel 8 Reporter Jeff Patterson By Published:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Janice Thorton believes she heard gunshots outside of her Tampa home on Wednesday night.

“I got up from the corner of my desk and looked out the window. Nothing was going on here. It sounded like it came from this side street here,” said Thornton.

Her neighbor, Romano Whitley heard the same sound.

“I heard like five shots, pow, pow, pow, pow, pow,” Romano said.

Several people called 911, but it wasn’t until Friday morning that a city work crew finally found a body in an empty lot.

“The city came out this morning to cut the lawn across the street and when I came outside to speak to them, I found out there was a woman’s body over in the field,” said Whitley.

Tampa police have now identified the victim as Monica Hoffa, 32, of Tampa.

Police are not sure of a motive for the killing, or if the sounds neighbors heard on Wednesday night are connected to the crime.

“I can’t say how long the body has been there. We’re aware of what some of the neighbors are saying they may have heard Wednesday night,” said Steve Hegarty with the Tampa Police Department.

Follow Jeff Patterson on Facebook

MORE TOP STORIES:

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s