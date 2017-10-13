MISSING: 6-year-old dropped off, doesn’t make it to school

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – Police need your help to find a 6-year-old girl who went missing in Winter Haven Friday morning.

Nephtalie Joseph was dropped off at school at the corning of Havendale Boulevard and 26th Street NW at about 7:50 a.m. She did not report to Garner Elementary School and has not been seen since.

Nephtalie is a black girl, wearing a pink shirt, blue jeans and has braided hair with red and while beads in the braids. She speaks Creole.

Anyone who has seen or knows where Nephtalie is should call 911 immediately.

